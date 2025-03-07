100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dems submit same three names to replace former Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published March 7, 2025 at 2:55 PM EST
Aimee Dilger

Lackawanna County’s Democratic Party chairman re-submitted Friday the same three names who the party recommended last week to replace former Commissioner Matt McGloin.

Party chairman Chris Patrick first submitted the names to the county common pleas court last Friday, but President Judge Trish Corbett ordered a re-submission Thursday. The court judges will pick one of the three.

“It’s in the hands of the judges,” Patrick said Friday. “I fulfilled my obligations in that court order.”

The county Democratic Party executive committee voted overwhelmingly Feb. 27 to recommend the judges choose from among former county planning and economic development director Brenda Sacco, Olyphant Council President James Baldan and Scranton School Director Bob Casey.

Court administrator Frank Castellano said the judges will schedule interviews with each candidate. He did not know when the interviews will happen.

“The president judge will establish that in consultation with the other judges,” Castellano said.

McGloin announced his resignation Feb. 21, effective Feb. 24. The county home rule charter says the political party of a commissioner who leaves office has five days to recommend three potential replacements.

Believing the clock to a decide started Feb. 24, the county Democrats met and chose the three. Patrick said he acted on the advice of county solicitor Don Frederickson who agreed the resignation was effective Feb. 24.

Hours before the Democrats met to choose the three names, Frederickson wrote a letter to the court saying the resignation would only take effect once the remaining commissioners accepted it.

They did that Wednesday, though the court said it considered McGloin’s resignation effective Thursday. There is no deadline for the court to decide on a new commissioner.
Tags
Local Lackawanna CountyLackawanna County Democratic PartyChris PatrickBrenda SaccoJames BaldanScranton School Director Bob CaseyFrank CastellanoDon FredericksonMatt McGloinBill GaughanChris Chermak
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Related Stories