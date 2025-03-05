Lackawanna County commissioners officially accept McGloin resignation

The Lackawanna County commissioners formally accepted Commissioner Matt McGloin’s resignation Wednesday, clearing the way for appointment of his replacement.

Commissioners Bill Gaughan and Chris Chermak voted to accept the resignation.

McGloin resigned Feb. 24 to take a football-related job at Boston College, though he quit that job quickly.

Last week, county solicitor Don Frederickson said the resignation would only take effect when the remaining commissioners accepted it. Frederickson also said the county has a policy of allowing someone to return to a job as long as it isn’t filled.

On Thursday, the county Democratic Party executive committee voted to recommend three possible replacements — former county planning and economic development director Brenda Sacco, Scranton School Director Bob Casey and Olyphant Council President James Baldan.

The county common pleas court judges will pick the replacement from the three, but decided to wait until the resignation is accepted.

It’s unclear when they will begin their process.

Gaughan called the selection process "tainted," but declined to comment on his preference among the three. Chermak said he's not familiar enough with the three to comment on who should be the choice, though Sacco worked for the county while he was a commissioner and Chermak thought she did a good job.