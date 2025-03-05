100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lackawanna County commissioners officially accept McGloin resignation

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published March 5, 2025 at 11:34 AM EST
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Lackawanna County commissioners Bill Gaughan, left, and Chris Chermak listen to the reading of a resolution during a commissioners meeting March 5, 2025. The empty seat belonged to Commissioner Matt McGloin, who resigned last week. Gaughan and Chermak voted to accept McGloin's resignation during the meeting.

The Lackawanna County commissioners formally accepted Commissioner Matt McGloin’s resignation Wednesday, clearing the way for appointment of his replacement.

Commissioners Bill Gaughan and Chris Chermak voted to accept the resignation.

McGloin resigned Feb. 24 to take a football-related job at Boston College, though he quit that job quickly.

Last week, county solicitor Don Frederickson said the resignation would only take effect when the remaining commissioners accepted it. Frederickson also said the county has a policy of allowing someone to return to a job as long as it isn’t filled.

On Thursday, the county Democratic Party executive committee voted to recommend three possible replacements — former county planning and economic development director Brenda Sacco, Scranton School Director Bob Casey and Olyphant Council President James Baldan.

The county common pleas court judges will pick the replacement from the three, but decided to wait until the resignation is accepted.

It’s unclear when they will begin their process.

Gaughan called the selection process "tainted," but declined to comment on his preference among the three. Chermak said he's not familiar enough with the three to comment on who should be the choice, though Sacco worked for the county while he was a commissioner and Chermak thought she did a good job.
Tags
Local Matt McGloinLackawanna CountyBill GaughanChris ChermakBrenda SaccoJames BaldanScranton School Director Bob Casey
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Related Stories