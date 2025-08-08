100 WVIA Way
Donate
SPECIAL EDITION NEWS VOICES: A public media freeloader pays up

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Faith Golay | WVIA News
Published August 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
WVIA News Deputy Editor Roger DuPuis spoke with Managing Editor Faith Golay and Times-Tribune Columnist Chris Kelly.
WVIA News Deputy Editor Roger DuPuis spoke with Managing Editor Faith Golay and Times-Tribune Columnist Chris Kelly.
SPECIAL EDITION NEWS VOICES

Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other (and sometimes other journalists) about key things we've learned in recent stories.

WVIA Deputy Editor Roger DuPuis and WVIA Managing Editor Faith Golay sit down with columnist Chris Kelly from The Times-Tribune to discuss his latest piece on public media funding, the importance of local journalism and Big Bird.

A shorter version of this story will air during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Listen below for the complete discussion.

A public media freeloader pays up

* WVIA's Kat Bolus edited the audio.

Read Chris Kelly's column here.
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
Faith Golay | WVIA News
Faith Golay comes to WVIA from the Times-Tribune, bringing more than 29 years of experience to the news editor position.

You can email Faith at faithgolay@wvia.org
