SPECIAL EDITION NEWS VOICES: A public media freeloader pays up

Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other (and sometimes other journalists) about key things we've learned in recent stories.

WVIA Deputy Editor Roger DuPuis and WVIA Managing Editor Faith Golay sit down with columnist Chris Kelly from The Times-Tribune to discuss his latest piece on public media funding, the importance of local journalism and Big Bird.

A shorter version of this story will air during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Listen below for the complete discussion.

A public media freeloader pays up Listen • 9:25

* WVIA's Kat Bolus edited the audio.

Read Chris Kelly's column here.