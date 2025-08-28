Lackawanna County considering special election for McGloin commissioner vacancy

Lackawanna County residents may have their say on who fills a long-vacant commissioner’s seat.

The county’s Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Friday at 9 a.m. to vote on placing Matt McGloin’s unexpired term on November’s ballot.

The potential plan for the vacancy comes six months after McGloin’s resignation — and after court filings and disagreements within the Democratic Party.

“The people should have a choice in this matter,” said Commissioner Bill Gaughan, a Democrat. “It's a good thing for the county, and it's a good thing for the people to have a voice.”

Possible special election on Nov. 4 ballot

Gaughan and McGloin served as the Democratic majority on the three-commissioner board. The special election on the Nov. 4 ballot would be open to candidates from any party. That means the winning candidate could potentially not be a Democrat and switch the majority.

County officials on Friday plan to explain the legal basis for now wanting to hold an election, after initially saying law prevented it. Based on several court cases, county officials now believe that the county’s Home Rule Charter, which requires a special election, is valid, county Solicitor Donald Frederickson said.

The election board, which consists of Gaughan, Republican Commissioner Chris Chermak and county Judge Terrence R. Nealon, will also vote whether to hold a special election for the vacancy in the office of Clerk of Judicial Records. Mauri Kelly plans to step down next month.

Efforts to reach Chermak were unsuccessful Thursday.

The process to replace McGloin started after he resigned Feb. 24 for a college football coaching job — which he quickly quit. Three days after he resigned, the county Democratic Party recommended three potential replacements: former county planning and economic development director Brenda Sacco; Olyphant Council President James Baldan and Scranton School Director Bob Casey.

Gaughan had supported Dunmore Mayor Max Conway, so the commissioner challenged the home rule charter process in court. After losing in county court, he appealed to the state Commonwealth Court, which last month upheld the county court ruling.

Earlier this month Gaughan asked the state Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings that allow political parties to suggest replacements for former commissioners.

Friday's meeting is at 9 a.m. in the commissioners' conference room in the Lackawanna County Government Center.