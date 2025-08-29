Lackawanna County voters to pick replacement for open commissioner seat

Lackawanna County voters will have a say in who becomes the next commissioner. The county's board of elections approved adding the commissioner's seat to the Nov. 4 ballot.

Commissioner Bill Gaughan and county Judge Terrence R. Nealon voted in favor of the resolution during a special meeting Friday morning. Commissioner Chris Chermak, citing unanswered questions and concerns about the precedent the move would set, abstained from voting.

The seat has been vacant since Matt McGloin, a Democrat, resigned in February. Both the county Democratic and Republican parties have until Sept. 15 to pick a candidate for the ballot. Independent candidates may also run.

