Court says Lackawanna County commissioner special election can happen

Lackawanna County’s special election to replace ex-Commissioner Matt McGloin can go on for now, court judges ruled Friday.

A three-judge panel of the county common pleas court denied the county Democratic Party’s attempt to temporarily block the Nov. 4 special election but declined to immediately dismiss the party’s suit to block it.

President Judge James Gibbons, Judge Mary Walsh Dempsey and Judge Michael Barrasse gave the county Board of Elections until Oct. 2 to respond to the suit.

The ruling means the special election can proceed, said attorney Christopher Caputo, the special counsel to the Board of Elections, which scheduled the special election.

Caputo said he doubts the party’s suit will succeed in blocking the election because of a previous state Commonwealth Court ruling that confirmed the county’s home rule charter is the correct way to fill vacancies.

The charter also calls for special elections to fill vacancies, Caputo pointed out.

“I think it will be very difficult for the declaratory judgment action (the lawsuit) to work,” Caputo said.

In the previous Commonwealth Court ruling, the appeals court upheld a county court ruling that said the home rule charter process that gives the county political parties and common pleas court judges roles in filling vacancies is correct.

Based on the charter, the Democratic Party recommended three candidates to replace McGloin, who resigned Feb. 24. The judges chose former county planning and economic development director Brenda Sacco, but the county and Commissioner Bill Gaughan’s Supreme Court appeal of the Commonwealth Court ruling has blocked Sacco from being sworn in.

The Supreme Court appeal remains pending. If the top court upholds the lower court rulings, Sacco could be sworn in, but for now could only serve until the voters choose a new commissioner at the special election.

When the judges appointed Sacco, they said she could serve until an election takes place but no later than Jan. 3, 2028, the date McGloin’s term would have expired.

Sacco declined to run in the special election.

On Thursday, the Democratic Party chose former state Rep. Thom Welby, now a legislative aide, as its nominee for commissioner, and the county Republican Party chose former utility official Chet Merli.

Michael Cappellini has also filed to run for the seat.

Check back for updates.