Three teenage boys shot in Northcentral, Northeast Pa. over the weekend, one fatally

One teenage boy died, and two others were seriously wounded in shootings over the weekend in the region, according to police accounts.

Two shootings took place a short time apart Friday night in Williamsport where a 15-year-old died. The other occurred late Saturday night in Bloomsburg.

While investigating one shooting, Williamsport police received a report of a shooting victim near First Avenue and Park Place.

“Officers quickly arrived on scene and located a 15-year-old male victim lying on the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his lower abdomen,” a city police news release says.

The victim was taken to UPMC Williamsport hospital where he died. Police did not identify him.

Police are still looking for his killer.

'Life-threatening' Friday night shooting in Williamsport

They arrested Zaire Jones-Wallace, 25, of Williamsport, in the other shooting, which was reported just before 11:20 p.m. Friday.

Jones-Wallace arrived at a Halloween party at 820 Park Ave. and began arguing with his ex-girlfriend, Allura Brooks, according to an arrest affidavit.

Brooks asked the party’s host, a man identified in the affidavit only as J.G., 15, to ask Jones-Wallace to leave.

As Jones-Wallace left, Brooks kicked him in the back. Jones turned and tried to punch her but missed.

“At this time, several patrons of the party intervened and began fighting with Jones(-Wallace),” police officer Gino Caschera wrote in the affidavit, based on an interview with Brooks. “During the altercation, Jones(-Wallace) discharged his firearm. Brooks was unsure of what happened after.”

Another witness showed Caschera a video that showed Jones-Wallace and J.G. fighting amid a large group.

“J.G. is using his left hand to hold Jones,” Caschera wrote. “J.G. is punching Jones in the head and shoulder area with his right hand. Jones puts his left hand up to push J.G. back, points his right hand towards J.G. and then fires two shots into J.G.’s chest. The large group of individuals at the party begin to panic and Jones appears to flee at this time.”

The affidavit says J.G. suffered life-threatening injuries. His condition was unknown Monday.

Police charged Jones-Wallace with attempted third-degree murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime,

Police are asking people to provide tips on the fatal shooting to Agent Brittany Alexander at 570-327-7586 or balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Boy, 16, shot in Bloomsburg

In the Bloomsburg shooting, the victim was a 16-year-old-boy who was shot at least once about 11:30 p.m. in the 300 Block of East Street, town police said in a Facebook post.

The male suspect, who used a handgun, fled on foot towards East 3rd Street and was wearing “a dark-colored sweatshirt, red pants, black-and-white-colored sneakers and a black beanie style hat,” a police Facebook post says.

Police found three shell casings at the scene. They did not identify the shooting victim or provide information on his condition.

Bloomsburg police want anyone with information or video surveillance footage to contact them at 570-784-6300.