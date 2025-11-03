Incumbent Columbia County judge loses, incumbent Lycoming judge ousted, Dems win Monroe judgeships

Here are the results of contested countywide races in 17 counties in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania and their yes-or-no judicial retention elections if a county has one. All results are unofficial. Each county name contains a link to county election pages, where you can find the results of local races for magisterial district judge, borough council, township supervisor, school director and, in a few cases, mayor.

BRADFORD

The county had no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

CARBON

The county had no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

COLUMBIA/MONTOUR

In the race for a single common pleas court judge opening covering both counties, Columbia County Assistant District Attorney David C. James, the Democratic nominee, narrowly defeated incumbent Judge Anthony J. McDonald, the Republican nominee, 10,452 votes to 10,079 votes.

James is the son of longtime Common Pleas Court Judge Thomas A. James, who remains a senior judge.

For sheriff, incumbent Sheriff Timothy T. Chamberlain, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kristie L. Rospendowski, 10,682 votes to 5,930.

LYCOMING

The county had no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot, but Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy L. Butts was up for retention.

Butts lost her bid for retention to another 10-year term with 19,115 no votes and 9,680 yes votes.

MONROE

In the race for two common pleas court judgeships, the winners were the Democratic nominee, Janet Jackson with 22,075 votes and Patrick J. Best with 17,844.

In the treasurer’s race, Democratic nominee Ira Jolley defeated incumbent Theresa Johnson, a Republican, 22,142 votes to 17,481.

Voters chose to retain Common Pleas Court Judge Jon Mark with 24,267 voting yes and 12,147 voting no.

MONTOUR

Except for common pleas court judge, the county had no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

For the judge results, see Columbia County.

NORTHUMBERLAND

In the coroner’s race, Republican Scott E. Lynn II bested incumbent James F. Kelley, a Democrat, 8,845 votes to 8,719.

Voters chose to retain Common Pleas Court Judge Paige Rosini with 11,279 yes votes to 5,755 no votes.

Shamokin voters denied the adoption of a home rule charter with 504 no votes to 477 yes votes.

PIKE

The county had no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

SCHUYLKILL

The county had no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

In the Pottsville mayor’s race, Republican Tom Smith defeated Democrat Andy Wollyung, 1,935 votes to 1,393.

SNYDER

The county had no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

SULLIVAN

The county had no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

SUSQUEHANNA

The county had no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

Voters chose to retain Common Pleas Court Judge Jason Legg for another 10-year term with 7,060 yes votes to 3,679 no votes.

TIOGA

The county had no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

Voters chose to retain Common Pleas Court Judge George W. Wheeler for another 10-year term with 6,832 yes votes to 3,124 no votes.

UNION

The county had no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

WAYNE

The county had no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

In the Honesdale mayor’s race, incumbent Derek Williams, an independent, defeated Democrat Jim Hamill, 822 votes to 348.

WYOMING

The county had no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.