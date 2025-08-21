100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.

EVENTFUL: Pittston Tomato Festival, Bloomsburg Artfest and Wild Women NEPA Festival

WVIA | By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Pittston Tomato Festival celebrates what the city is known for -- "Tomato Capital of the World."
Facebook
/
Pittston Tomato Festival
The Pittston Tomato Festival celebrates Pittston's title as the 'Tomato Capital of the World."

There are so many events happening this weekend! Some are outdoorsy, while others celebrate food, art and culture. Let's start with a vibrant four-day food festival in Luzerne County.

Pittston Tomato Festival

Pittston’s biggest event of the year celebrates a crop that has historically been fruitful in this area.

Mary Kroptavich, city administrator and main street manager for the City of Pittston, says it is known as the “tomato capital of the world” for a reason.

“Years ago, farmers would put their coal ashes into their soil, and they found out that it made the tomatoes grow bigger and sweeter,” she explained. "So that's how it started."

Tomato growers will enter their homegrown creations into the contest Saturday evening.
Facebook
/
Pittston Tomato Festival
Tomato growers will enter their homegrown creations into the contest Saturday evening.

Some 42 years later, the celebration features a tomato mascot, a spaghetti-eating contest and a contest to determine the largest, smallest, ugliest and most perfect tomatoes grown by local gardeners.

Other activities include a Little Miss and Mister Tomato pageant Sunday morning and a polar plunge hosted by Special Olympics of Northeast Pa.

The event used to include a tomato fight, but Kroptavich said that became dangerous.

New this year will be a pepper-eating contest at noon on Saturday, shortly after the 5K Walk and Race.

Artists will display their work around Main Street in Bloomsburg for ArtFest.
Facebook
/
Bloomsburg ArtFest
Artists will display their work around Main Street in Bloomsburg for ArtFest.

Blomsburg ArtFest

Bloomsburg ArtFest, presented by The Exchange, takes place in downtown Stroudsburg Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 70 artists and craft vendors will set up along the streets to show off and sell their work, as well as food vendors, local nonprofits and other organizations.

There will be live music throughout the day and activities for kids.

Wild Women NEPA Festival

Hundreds of women will gather in Tunkhannock on Saturday for the Wild Women NEPA Festival at Lazybrook Park.

The day promises to be filled with “joy, healing and inspiration,” with dozens of workshops in yoga, art and more.

Wild Women NEPA is a nonprofit dedicated to connecting and empowering women.
Facebook
/
Wild Women NEPA
Wild Women NEPA is a nonprofit dedicated to connecting and empowering women.

The event will empower and connect women, offering local resources and a vendor village with women-owned businesses. The event is also kid-friendly.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit Wild Women NEPA, a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and connecting women in Northeastern Pa.

Other things to do this weekend:
Tags
Local EventfulPittstonPittston Tomato FestivalLuzerne CountyBloomsburgColumbia CountyTunkhannockWyoming CountyLehightonCarbon CountyWeatherlyHazletonPike CountyLake WallenpaupackLackawanna County
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley O'Brien is a newscast host on WVIA Radio during All Things Considered, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. She is also WVIA's Community Engagement Reporter, and writes a weekly series titled "Eventful," featuring weekend events planned for around the region. Listen to the accompanying radio segment, Haley's Happy Hour, Thursdays at 5:44 p.m.

You can email Haley at haleyobrien@wvia.org
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News