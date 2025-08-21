EVENTFUL: Pittston Tomato Festival, Bloomsburg Artfest and Wild Women NEPA Festival
There are so many events happening this weekend! Some are outdoorsy, while others celebrate food, art and culture. Let's start with a vibrant four-day food festival in Luzerne County.
Pittston Tomato Festival
Pittston’s biggest event of the year celebrates a crop that has historically been fruitful in this area.
Mary Kroptavich, city administrator and main street manager for the City of Pittston, says it is known as the “tomato capital of the world” for a reason.
“Years ago, farmers would put their coal ashes into their soil, and they found out that it made the tomatoes grow bigger and sweeter,” she explained. "So that's how it started."
Some 42 years later, the celebration features a tomato mascot, a spaghetti-eating contest and a contest to determine the largest, smallest, ugliest and most perfect tomatoes grown by local gardeners.
Other activities include a Little Miss and Mister Tomato pageant Sunday morning and a polar plunge hosted by Special Olympics of Northeast Pa.
The event used to include a tomato fight, but Kroptavich said that became dangerous.
New this year will be a pepper-eating contest at noon on Saturday, shortly after the 5K Walk and Race.
Blomsburg ArtFest
Bloomsburg ArtFest, presented by The Exchange, takes place in downtown Stroudsburg Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 70 artists and craft vendors will set up along the streets to show off and sell their work, as well as food vendors, local nonprofits and other organizations.
There will be live music throughout the day and activities for kids.
Wild Women NEPA Festival
Hundreds of women will gather in Tunkhannock on Saturday for the Wild Women NEPA Festival at Lazybrook Park.
The day promises to be filled with “joy, healing and inspiration,” with dozens of workshops in yoga, art and more.
The event will empower and connect women, offering local resources and a vendor village with women-owned businesses. The event is also kid-friendly.
A portion of ticket sales will benefit Wild Women NEPA, a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and connecting women in Northeastern Pa.
Other things to do this weekend:
- The Hazleton Area Children's Festival, hosted by Hazleton POWER, is Sunday.
- The Lake Foundation will host Purse-suing Mental Health, a purse bingo event, Saturday in Clarks Summit.
- Wally Lake Fest features a series of events around Lake Wallenpaupack all weekend.
- It's Railroad Day at the Lehighton Downtown Farmer's Market Saturday.
- The Weatherly Festival is Friday and Saturday in Carbon County.
- The 4th Annual Pike County Pride is Sunday in Dingmans Ferry.
- Galen Glen Winery will host a Wine Run 5K Saturday.
- Blue Mountain Resort will host the Pierogies & Pints Festival Saturday and Sunday.