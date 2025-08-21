EVENTFUL: Pittston Tomato Festival, Bloomsburg Artfest and Wild Women NEPA Festival

There are so many events happening this weekend! Some are outdoorsy, while others celebrate food, art and culture. Let's start with a vibrant four-day food festival in Luzerne County.

Pittston Tomato Festival

Pittston’s biggest event of the year celebrates a crop that has historically been fruitful in this area.

Mary Kroptavich, city administrator and main street manager for the City of Pittston, says it is known as the “tomato capital of the world” for a reason.

“Years ago, farmers would put their coal ashes into their soil, and they found out that it made the tomatoes grow bigger and sweeter,” she explained. "So that's how it started."

Facebook / Pittston Tomato Festival Tomato growers will enter their homegrown creations into the contest Saturday evening.

Some 42 years later, the celebration features a tomato mascot, a spaghetti-eating contest and a contest to determine the largest, smallest, ugliest and most perfect tomatoes grown by local gardeners.

Other activities include a Little Miss and Mister Tomato pageant Sunday morning and a polar plunge hosted by Special Olympics of Northeast Pa.

The event used to include a tomato fight, but Kroptavich said that became dangerous.

New this year will be a pepper-eating contest at noon on Saturday, shortly after the 5K Walk and Race.

Facebook / Bloomsburg ArtFest Artists will display their work around Main Street in Bloomsburg for ArtFest.

Blomsburg ArtFest

Bloomsburg ArtFest, presented by The Exchange, takes place in downtown Stroudsburg Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 70 artists and craft vendors will set up along the streets to show off and sell their work, as well as food vendors, local nonprofits and other organizations.

There will be live music throughout the day and activities for kids.

Wild Women NEPA Festival

Hundreds of women will gather in Tunkhannock on Saturday for the Wild Women NEPA Festival at Lazybrook Park.

The day promises to be filled with “joy, healing and inspiration,” with dozens of workshops in yoga, art and more.

Facebook / Wild Women NEPA Wild Women NEPA is a nonprofit dedicated to connecting and empowering women.

The event will empower and connect women, offering local resources and a vendor village with women-owned businesses. The event is also kid-friendly.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit Wild Women NEPA , a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and connecting women in Northeastern Pa.

Other things to do this weekend: