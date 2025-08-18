Extended on-street parking hours begin in Scranton

Changes to on-street parking in downtown Scranton begin today, Monday, Aug. 18.

Enforcement at parking kiosks will now run Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The change comes after Community Development Properties Scranton – an affiliate of Grow America – finalized a bond restructuring for the Scranton Parking System. The nonprofit has managed the system since 2016.

Grow America secured the funding deal with the investment firm AllianceBerstein that eliminates $15 million in debt. That deal required extending paid street parking hours.

