Social Security union members and leaders rally in Plains Twp. to fully staff the administration

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published August 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Let's talk about mosquito-borne illness season

During this week's edition of News Voices, WVIA News Deputy Editor Roger DuPuis talks with WVIA News Reporter Lydia McFarlane about West Nile virus cases climbing in Pennsylvania. With two human cases reported, officials encourage taking steps to prevent mosquito bites, and ultimately, infection.

Ninety years of social security celebrated with a rally in Plains Twp.

Social Security members of the American Federation of Government Employees and local seniors and retirees rallied to demand a fully staffed Social Security Administration.

A Community Connection with Coffee Inclusive

Each Friday, Lisa Mazzarella, who just celebrated 32 years at WVIA, interviews a nonprofit organization doing incredible work in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania.

Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.
