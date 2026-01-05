100 WVIA Way
NEWS VOICES: Good Natured podcast highlights outdoors and optimism

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Haley O'Brien discuss WVIA's newest podcast, Good Natured, which features conversations about the great outdoors and optimism with Discover NEPA's Don Jacobs and WVIA's Kat Bolus.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:
