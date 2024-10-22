Liberty Bell replica marks important history in Hawley ahead of USA's anniversary

At its height, the Hawley Silk Mill produced silk threads for other mills and employed around 500 women, many immigrants new to the area.

Now, an America250PA Semiquincentennial Bell is permanently outside the mill to honor the past and the many untold stories from inside.

"We're going to dedicate this bell today who will serve as a witness to the next 250 years, and we all might be a little biased, but I think this corner of the world, the community leaders in this corner of our world, are remarkable," said Wayne County Commissioner Jocelyn Cramer.

A red cloth draped over the large bronze bell — a replica of the Liberty Bell — as a line up of speakers celebrated its significance. Settlers Hospitality, which owns the mill, broke ground for the bell in May. They began to revitalize the large blue stone structure 15 years ago. The repurposed factory is now home to many different types of businesses.

"It was an economic development story then, and it's an economic development story now," said Justin Genzlinger, CEO. He is a member of the WVIA Board of Directors.

Genzlinger thanked the large crowd gathered outside the mill under a blue sky and bright sun for coming together to raise funds for the bell.

“Nearly all of you have contributed in some way to making this possible," he said.

1 of 3 — Hawley Bell 3.jpg A crowd gathers around the semiquincentennial bell outside the Hawley Silk Mill before it was unveiled on Monday, Oct. 21. Kat Bolus / WVIA News 2 of 3 — Hawley Bell.jpg Grant Genzlinger, left, from Settlers Hospitality Group, and Cassandra Coleman, executive director of America250PA, unveils a semiquincentennial bell outside the Hawley Silk Mill in Wayne County. Kat Bolus / WVIA News 3 of 3 — Hawley Bell 6.jpg The semiquincentennial bell is inscribed outside to honor the works of the Hawley Silk Mill.

Part of Wayne County's fabric

The silk mill was built in 1880. The structure burned down in 1894. The community came together and rebuilt it in 10 months, said Grant Genzlinger.

When silk went out of fashion, the mill turned to textiles, he said. In 1986, there were still 225 people working at the mill.

The 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States will be celebrated in 2026. Ahead of the anniversary, the bells are being placed around the state to highlight untold stories and permanently mark where that history happened.

“I am honored to be able to stand here today and look out and see this beautiful, permanent, semiquincentennial bell," said Cassandra Coleman, executive director of America250PA. "A bell that will, in fact, lock the story of grit and perseverance of immigrants, primarily women and children, who forged the nation during the Industrial Revolution.”

The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial — America250PA — was established by the Legislature and governor in 2018. The first bell in the state was dedicated in June 2023 at the 53-acre Dennis Family Farm in Susquehanna County. The property is oldest African American owned farm in the country.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright also spoke at the ceremony.

“This impressive structure was a vital part of our industrial history, and has stood as a symbol of this community since 1880," he said.

He says the America250PA initiative is so important.

"It's about preserving and promoting the memory of those who shaped our communities, our commonwealth, our country," Cartwright said.