'Rangers lead the way:' Hawley man, 100, honored for his service during World War II

As an Army Ranger during World War II, Sgt. Joseph Drake helped liberate Buchenwald, one of the first and the largest of the concentration camps in Germany.

During the Battle of the Bulge, the lifelong Wayne County resident was part of a six-man mission to capture a Nazi soldier for interrogation.

Almost 80 years after the end of World War II, Drake received the Congressional Gold Medal on June 26. It’s the highest honor given by Congress.

"Well, I would like to say I would never, never think that I would be in this kind of position, I think, during all my life and in the military, I just did my job," he said.

Drake was honored Monday for his service and the medal back home during a small ceremony at the Wayne County Courthouse in Honesdale. His family, including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, were by his side.

"I just want to take a moment to recognize that we truly are in the presence of someone from the greatest generation,” Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith said.

His son, John Drake, said the ceremony in Washington, D.C., was a wonderful event.

"It's just really special to see kind of that coming back, where the community is thanking him and recognizing his his achievements that he had during the war, making him feel a little special,” he said.

John Drake said, for his father, the medal of honor is not about him.

"He's accepting this on behalf of all the rangers, all his friends and others,” he said.

Drake is now one of only five surviving Army Rangers who served in World War II. The elite group once numbered 7,000.

'We were just blown away’

Drake was drafted into the Army on April 30, 1943. He joined the newly formed 69th Infantry Division.

Army Rangers were created during World War II to be an elite fighting force, much like the British Commandos. Notices were sent to military camps for volunteers from all branches of the Army. Drake arrived in the United Kingdom in 1945 and volunteered for the rangers. He joined the Ranger Company A, 2nd Ranger Infantry Battalion.

He served his country, then came home, married his wife Dorie and had three children. Drake spent 34 years working for the United States Post Office in Wayne and Pike counties.

His son said he didn’t talk about his time in the war. But then he retired and started meeting up with his fellow rangers.

"I would meet so many of the sons and daughters of rangers, and they said the same thing, they never talked about it. And then they started opening up, and then they started telling stories. And we were just blown away," said John Drake.

So it was with Drake. One story sticks with John Drake about his father's service.

He said the rangers would go out on six-men missions. During the Battle of the Bulge, his father and the rangers infiltrated an enemy camp in Germany. They wore white cloaks.

They grabbed a German soldier for interrogation and were on the way back to camp when the Nazis opened fire on them. Drake’s best friend was hit in the face.

"So dad rushed over to him, packed his wounds. Another guy came over and they they drug him. Two guys took the the prisoner, and two guys continued to fire on the enemy, and all six of them made it back, plus their prisoner, and dad's friend lived,” he said.

Those reunions also led the elder Drake to talk about what he saw at Buchenwald.

"He could not believe what one human being could do to another. He said the horrors of that really stuck with him,” John Drake said.

A long-awaited honor

President Joe Biden signed the United States Army Rangers Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act into law on June 7, 2022.

Two years later, state Rep. Jeff Olsommer presented Drake with a citation to mark his 100th birthday on Oct. 24, 2024. Drake told Olsommer about his experience during World War II.

"To me, it was jaw dropping, because Mr. Drake here, I was sitting in front of a true American hero,” Olsommer said.

Drake had not yet received his 24-karat gold Congressional Medal. His family asked Olsommer if there was any way he could help expedite it.

"After having a wonderful visit, (I) left there, went back to the office, and proceeded to hound as many people as I possibly could to find that medal,” he said.

Olsommer got a call at 9:30 one night from U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan. He wanted to know about Drake.

"Congressman Bresnahan really jumped on board and helped push this matter down in Washington,” he said.

Drake was joined by Pfc. John Wardell during the ceremony in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol. The first Congressional Gold Medal was awarded to George Washington in 1776. To date, it's been presented to fewer than 200 recipients.

After World War II ended, Drake’s battalion was disbanded and he was honorably discharged in December 1945.

His country recognized that honorable service this year.

"What they did, it was incredible. They were out to save the world,” John Drake son said.