Scranton summer basketball, Jenkins Township Little League, Notre Dame football preview

Summer basketball has ended in Scranton. Bob is with Roger in the WVIA podcast studio, and we'll hear what Jaylen Alers and Michael Chalk about their victories and the regular season to come.

Also this week, Bob talks with Jenkins Township Little League VP Jeremy Collins about the volunteer effort that has gone into hosting the Pennsylvania Little League Baseball State Championship Tournament, which kicked off this week.

Bob also talks about a one-on-one with Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman, and looks ahead to the high school football season.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.