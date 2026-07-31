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Sports Voices

Scranton summer basketball, Jenkins Township Little League, Notre Dame football preview

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Bob Ide
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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Summer basketball has ended in Scranton. Bob is with Roger in the WVIA podcast studio, and we'll hear what Jaylen Alers and Michael Chalk about their victories and the regular season to come.

Also this week, Bob talks with Jenkins Township Little League VP Jeremy Collins about the volunteer effort that has gone into hosting the Pennsylvania Little League Baseball State Championship Tournament, which kicked off this week.

Bob also talks about a one-on-one with Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman, and looks ahead to the high school football season.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices FOX56Bob IdeSports VoicesLittle LeaguePennsylvania State Major Little League ChampionshipsJenkins TownshipLuzerne CountyScrantonLackawanna CountyHigh school sportsHigh school footballHigh school basketballNotre Dame Fighting IrishNotre Dame FootballMarcus Freeman
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Bob Ide
See stories by Bob Ide