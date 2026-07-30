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Wyoming Valley West to move kindergarten students, create special education center

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:19 PM EDT
Third Avenue Elementary School in Kingston will be unoccupied for the 2026-27 school year, reopening the following year as a special education center.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Third Avenue Elementary School in Kingston will be unoccupied for the 2026-27 school year, reopening the following year as a special education center.

Third Avenue Elementary School in Kingston will be unoccupied for the 2026-27 school year, with students attending Dana Street Elementary School in Forty Fort instead.

The Wyoming Valley West School District on Thursday announced plans to reopen the Third Avenue school in 2027, but as a district-run center for special education students.

“We will not send kids out to center-based facilities anymore. We'll continue to educate them in house,” Superintendent Charles R. Suppon Jr. said. “I'll stand by this comment: It’s what's best for our students, our staff and our community.”

Adding special education services

A growing number of school districts have brought special education services back, after often sending children with more complicated needs to specialized programs. Some placements in out-of-district centers can cost $100,000 or more per child, Suppon said.

Some districts believe they can offer comparable or better services, at a lower cost. When districts send students to other placements, it’s because they can’t meet their needs within district buildings, Suppon said.

“But we're going to do that. We now have a facility. We're going to prepare to do that. We're going to staff it appropriately,” he said. “And now I'm ecstatic and I'm excited to be able to say we can meet the needs of every one of our kids in-house.”

Future building plans uncertain

The Wyoming Valley West School Board during a meeting this month approved moving students to Dana Street Elementary and to create the kindergarten-through-12th grade special education center for the 2027-28 school year.

The Third Avenue building had most recently only been used as a kindergarten center. Those classrooms will move to Dana Street, which has kindergarten through fifth grades.

Some students will have classes in modular units that will be connected to the building. Future plans at Dana Street remain undetermined, with the district completing a feasibility study in the spring that found most of its schools in poor condition.

Read the Wyoming Valley West feasibility study here.

Suppon issued a statement on social media Thursday.

“While change can bring questions, it also creates opportunities,” he wrote. “This transition represents another positive step forward for our district, our students, our dedicated staff and our entire Wyoming Valley West community. Together, we will continue building on the tremendous momentum we have established and remain focused on what matters most, providing every student with an exceptional educational experience.”
Tags
Local Wyoming Valley West School DistrictKingstonForty FortLuzerne CountySpecial education
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News