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UP TO DATE

Scranton officials want utility to 'prioritize' water main repair

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Water company says water main in Scranton in pipeline to be replaced, no timeline yet

Pennsylvania American Water says that the water main that broke twice in 10 days is in the pipeline to be replaced.

NEPA Philharmonic to hold sensory-friendly and lakeside concerts in the Back Mountain on Saturday to celebrate America250

The NEPA Philharmonic's summer-long celebration of America’s semiquincentennial continues with two brass quintet concerts in the Back Mountain on Saturday, Aug. 1.

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UP TO DATE ScrantonPennsylvania American WaterBack Mountain
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News