Scranton officials want utility to 'prioritize' water main repair

Water company says water main in Scranton in pipeline to be replaced, no timeline yet

Pennsylvania American Water says that the water main that broke twice in 10 days is in the pipeline to be replaced.

NEPA Philharmonic to hold sensory-friendly and lakeside concerts in the Back Mountain on Saturday to celebrate America250

The NEPA Philharmonic's summer-long celebration of America’s semiquincentennial continues with two brass quintet concerts in the Back Mountain on Saturday, Aug. 1.