NEPA Philharmonic to hold sensory-friendly and lakeside concerts in the Back Mountain on Saturday to celebrate America250

The NEPA Philharmonic's summer-long celebration of America’s semiquincentennial continues with two brass quintet concerts in the Back Mountain on Saturday, Aug. 1.

First, it will continue its sensory-friendly concert series with a free 45-minute performance at 1 p.m. at Misericordia University's Lemmond Theater.

The concert features an interactive, relaxed program of upbeat, jazzy selections from the NEPA PHIL Brass Quintet. Fidgets, sensory headphones, snacks and additional accommodations will be available, including headphones and haptic vests from Silent Sound System.

“It'll have some things that'll get kids very excited, but it will also be just a really great program that will be really exciting for adults as well,” said Chason Goldschmitz, executive director of NEPA Philharmonic.

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NEPA Philharmonic's partners helped develop the program and accommodations. Misericordia University’s occupational therapy department members will be directly involved with the program, ensuring attendees are comfortable.

There also will be a table with some informational materials about local autism-related resources. Online registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

The sensory-friendly concert series started last season, with the first concert in September in Pittston.

Goldschmitz said the first concert was a collaboration with community partners, including WVIA. He noted the event highlighted WVIA’s then-new sensory-friendly corner at the Pittston Memorial Library. Autism Awareness NEPA provided a grant for the first concert, as well as Saturday’s concert.

“We've had such great community support and interest in these programs,” Goldschmitz said.

Saturday’s sensory-friendly program will be the first of three planned for the 2026-27 season. The next two will be at Dietrich Theater, Tunkhannock, on Oct. 5 and in Clarks Summit in April.

Lakeside Brass concert

Darren Elias Photography | Submitted Photo Lakeside Brass, a brass quintet performance on the water at Harveys Lake, will start at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Later Saturday evening at 6 p.m., audiences can attend Lakeside Brass, a brass quintet performance featuring jazz and Americana favorites, on the water at Harveys Lake. The one-hour concert is at a private dock.

“This will be the first time that we've done a performance like this,” Goldschmitz said.

He noted that there are other events that can be accessed via watercraft, like Rockin’ the River in Wilkes-Barre.

“This will be a little bit unique in that, one, it's a unique event to be held at Harveys Lake in particular, and number two, this is only going to be accessible on the water.”

The concert is free for those who own a boat or watercraft. Online registration is still strongly encouraged for precise water directions for the concert.

“Again, if you have a boat, or you have a kayak, and you live on Harveys Lake, you can just simply paddle up or come up to the concert at no cost,” Goldschmitz said.

Round-trip kayak rentals and a guided tour from Susquehanna Kayak & Canoe for the evening concert start at $80 and can be purchased online. It’s about a mile and a half paddle each way to and from the concert, starting at 4:15 p.m. from the public access point on the northwest corner of the lake. The return commute will be during sunset. For questions about kayak rentals, call (570) 388-6107.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors and presented for free at Misericordia University’s Lemmond Theater. Kayak reservations will be refunded with gift cards by Susquehanna Kayak & Canoe.

For more information or to register for either event, visit nepaphil.org/#events or call (570) 270-4444.

