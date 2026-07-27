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UP TO DATE

Wyalusing Area Teachers in the Park, a Lackawanna County man threatened the president and state grants for farmers

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published July 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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It's Monday, July 27. Lets get you Up to Date.

Pennsylvania launches $10M grant program to help fruit growers recover from April freeze
The 2026-27 state budget created the Freeze Disaster Assistance Recovery Grant program.

Teachers in the Parks: New program in Wyalusing hopes to prevent 'summer slide'
Students in the Wyalusing Area School District won’t be back in school for a month, but at parks in Bradford County, nature has become the classroom.

Police: Lackawanna County man wanted to assassinate President Trump, elected officials, police
A Dickson City man who considered himself an assassin was charged this week with threatening to kill President Donald Trump, other elected officials, police and Jews in Facebook posts earlier this month.

Community Connections
Bloom for Women, Lehigh Valley

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UP TO DATE HarrisburgTeachers in the ParksWyalusingWyalusing Area School DistrictWyalusing Area Education FoundationBradford CountyLackawanna CountyDonald TrumpCommunity ConnectionsBloom for WomenLehigh Valley
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who has spent over a decade covering local news in Northeast Pennsylvania. She joined the WVIA News team in 2022. Bolus can be found in Penns Wood’s, near our state's waterways and in communities around the region. Her reporting also focuses on local environmental issues.<br/><br/>You can email Kat at <a href="mailto:katbolus@wvia.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-550c-dde0-abe7-7d8e5cc30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1708120169177,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1708120169177,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;katbolus@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:katbolus@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3e5-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed468f0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3e5-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed468f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">katbolus@wvia.org</a>
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News