Wyalusing Area Teachers in the Park, a Lackawanna County man threatened the president and state grants for farmers

It's Monday, July 27. Lets get you Up to Date.

Pennsylvania launches $10M grant program to help fruit growers recover from April freeze

The 2026-27 state budget created the Freeze Disaster Assistance Recovery Grant program.

Teachers in the Parks: New program in Wyalusing hopes to prevent 'summer slide'

Students in the Wyalusing Area School District won’t be back in school for a month, but at parks in Bradford County, nature has become the classroom.

Police: Lackawanna County man wanted to assassinate President Trump, elected officials, police

A Dickson City man who considered himself an assassin was charged this week with threatening to kill President Donald Trump, other elected officials, police and Jews in Facebook posts earlier this month.

Community Connections

Bloom for Women, Lehigh Valley