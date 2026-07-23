Troy Fair kicks off 150th run on Sunday, with two months of county, community fairs to follow around Northeast Pa.

The 150th Troy Fair kicks off on Sunday, celebrating a century-and-a-half of agricultural tradition with a week of events, contests and entertainment.

The annual event in Bradford County is one among more than a dozen county and community fairs planned for the next two months around Northeast Pennsylvania. A detailed list and links follow in this story.

In Troy there will be a program honoring fair's 150th run and previous board directors during the fair's opening ceremony.

Troy Fair board President David Rockwell said there will be 150 vendors and nightly ticketed grandstand shows, including two concerts for the first time in several years.

Local vendors see success through sales year after year at the fair, he said.

“They all look forward to being here,” Rockwell said.

The Troy Fair is the largest event in Bradford County with approximately 50,000 annual attendees, according to the fair's website.

Facebook | Troy Fair The Troy Fair celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

Preparing for the fair in Troy

Preparation for the fair starts in September each year, including work in the grounds office and events to benefit the fair year round.

Fair directors select vendors at the annual Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs and Pennsylvania State Showmen's Association convention, which is held in Hershey. Some vendors get booked two years out.

“All the fairs throughout the state get together,” Rockwell said. “We exchange ideas.”

The official theme selected for the 2026 fair season is “Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom, Family & PA Fairs,” honoring America's semiquincentennial. There are America250-themed competitions, like patriotic art contests, at the fair this year for vendors and attendees.

Entertainment and schedule

The Troy Fair opens Sunday, July 26 with its ribbon cutting and fair queen pageant and runs until Aug. 1 at the Alparon Community Park.

The fair has been held at several locations since its inception but has been at the Alparon Community Park for the past few decades.

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“It seems to be the permanent home for the fair,” said Rockwell, who is also president of the Alparon Community Park board.

Rockwell said tickets are going fast for the concerts. Skillet, a Christian rock band, will perform Tuesday, and Brantley Gilbert, a country rock artist, will perform Wednesday. He also expects stands to be packed for tractor pulls Monday, bullride mania next Thursday and a demolition derby next Friday and Saturday.

There are several free music performances daily, including Elvis impersonator Ryan Pelton. Other free entertainment includes pig races, hypnotist shows, wood carving shows and agri-golf.

Non-ride admission is $6 and admission with rides is $8, before fees. There is free admission for seniors before 2 p.m. Tuesday and for active duty service members and veterans all day Thursday.

Parking is free and golf carts are available to escort attendees to the gate.

Other regional county fairs

The Montour-DeLong Community Fair , 5848 Broadway Road, Danville, and Schuylkill County Fair , 2270 Fair Road, Schuylkill Haven, also start next week. Both will run from July 27 to Aug. 1 and feature tractor pulls, 4-H exhibits and nightly music performances.

Several area county fairs are planned for the next two months.

1 of 4 — BloomsburgFair2.jpeg Fairgoers look over the giant pumpkins in the Agriculture Hall at a previous Bloomsburg Fair. Aimee Dilger | WVIA News 2 of 4 — WCFair.jpeg Wade Simpson, of Hop Bottom, cuddles with his cow at the 2024 Wyoming County Fair. Aimee Dilger | WVIA News 3 of 4 — Bloomsburg Fair.jpeg Boys dressed in Civil War clothes make their way through a previous Bloomsburg Fair. Aimee Dilger | WVIA News 4 of 4 — WCFair2.jpeg Amelia Champluvier looks for her sunflower entry in the youth competition at the 2024 Wyoming County Fair. Aimee Dilger | WVIA News

AUGUST

1-8: Clinton County Fair , 98 Racetrack Road, Mill Hall

2-8: Union County West End Fair , 1111 PA-235, Laurelton

3-8: Carbon County Fair , 3285 Little Gap Road, Palmerton

3-8: Mifflin County Youth Fair , 110 W. Logan St., Reedsville

7-15: Wayne County Fair , 270 Miller Drive, Honesdale

10-15: Tioga County Fair , 2258 Charleston Road, Wellsboro

17-22: Harford Fair , 485 Fair Hill Road, New Milford

21-29: Centre County Grange Fair , 169 Homan Lane, Centre Hall

23-29: West End Fair , 570 Fairground Road, Gilbert

28-Sept. 6: Greene-Dreher-Sterling Fair , 457 Crestmont Drive, Newfoundland

SEPTEMBER

2-6: Sullivan County Fair , 4430 PA-154, Forksville

2-7: Wyoming County Fair , 9141 US-6, Meshoppen

9-13: Luzerne County Fair , 3605 PA-118, Dallas

14-19: McClure Bean Soup Fair , 7 E. Ohio St., McClure

20-26: Beaver Community Fair , 785 Snyder Ave., Beaver Springs