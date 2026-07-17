PSU Summer Impact camp comes to Scranton, Jake McCarthy's career season in Denver and a Dream Game preview

Roger and Bob are in the WVIA podcast studio talking about the Penn State football summer impact camp’s recent visit to Scranton.

Bob spoke with Evan Wolff, a former North Pocono player who is a preferred walk on, and Iowa State transfer quarterback Rocco Becht on what it means to be a Nittany Lion.

Also this week:

● Scranton’s Jake McCarthy is having a career season with the Colorado Rockies; Bob spoke with teammate Hunter Goodman during the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

● Abington Heights grad Conner Griffin gets drafted by the Cincinnati Reds.

● Bob looks ahead to the high school football Dream Game.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.