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Sports Voices

PSU Summer Impact camp comes to Scranton, Jake McCarthy's career season in Denver and a Dream Game preview

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published July 17, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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Roger and Bob are in the WVIA podcast studio talking about the Penn State football summer impact camp’s recent visit to Scranton.

Bob spoke with Evan Wolff, a former North Pocono player who is a preferred walk on, and Iowa State transfer quarterback Rocco Becht on what it means to be a Nittany Lion.

Also this week:

● Scranton’s Jake McCarthy is having a career season with the Colorado Rockies; Bob spoke with teammate Hunter Goodman during the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

● Abington Heights grad Conner Griffin gets drafted by the Cincinnati Reds.

● Bob looks ahead to the high school football Dream Game.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices Sports VoicesBob IdeFOX56Penn StateNittany LionsCollege footballCollege sportsBaseballMajor League BaseballJake McCarthyConner GriffinHunter GoodmanEvan WolffRocco Becht
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News