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Penn College cancels remainder of baseball season, makes changes to roster after investigation

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published March 27, 2026 at 2:43 PM EDT
Pennsylvania College of Technology canceled the remainder of the baseball season after an investigation.
Courtesy of Pennsylvania College of Technology
Pennsylvania College of Technology canceled the remainder of the baseball season after an investigation.

Pennsylvania College of Technology canceled its baseball season this week after an investigation.

The Williamsport school did not provide information about what prompted the investigation, but stated that it has led to changes to the coaching staff and team roster.

The investigation began after a Spring Break tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, earlier this month.

“The college takes these matters seriously and canceled practices and postponed games while conducting a thorough investigation,” according to a statement from the school.

Chris Howard, who had served as head coach since 2007, is no longer listed on the school’s website. The college plans to open a national search this spring for its next baseball coach.

The college met with all remaining eligible student-athletes to assess whether the institution would have enough players to safely field a team.

“After careful consideration and a review of all available options in this complex situation, the college has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the 2026 baseball season,” according to the statement. “The college remains committed to supporting its student-athletes and moving the baseball program forward.”

The college is aware of speculation and unofficial information circulating regarding this matter.

“To ensure accuracy, the college encourages the community to rely on information shared through official college communications," the statement concludes. "To protect individual privacy and the integrity of the review process, the college will not provide additional comment at this time.”
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Local Pennsylvania College of TechnologyBaseballWilliamsportLycoming County
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News