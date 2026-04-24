SPORTS VOICES: Abington Heights beats North Pocono in softball, Little League tournaments on deck

Roger DuPuis and Bob Ide are back in the WVIA podcast studio, with softball at the top of the order this week.

The Abington Heights Comets scored a 10-run victory over North Pocono this week in Lackawanna League play, and Bob spoke with coach John Kelly about the win.

Also this week: Little League district 16/31 will host major tournaments this summer, we look at where the Railriders and Penguins stand, and Bob and Roger talk about the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.