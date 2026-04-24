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Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: Abington Heights beats North Pocono in softball, Little League tournaments on deck

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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Roger DuPuis and Bob Ide are back in the WVIA podcast studio, with softball at the top of the order this week.

The Abington Heights Comets scored a 10-run victory over North Pocono this week in Lackawanna League play, and Bob spoke with coach John Kelly about the win.

Also this week: Little League district 16/31 will host major tournaments this summer, we look at where the Railriders and Penguins stand, and Bob and Roger talk about the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices FOX56Bob IdeSports VoicesSportsHigh school sportsWilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsPittsburgh PenguinsScranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRidersLittle League
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News