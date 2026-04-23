Improvements, including fan plaza, planned for Little League complex in South Williamsport

When baseball fans from around the globe travel to South Williamsport this summer and next, they will be met with improvements to the Little League International Complex.

The improvements, from a new roof at Lamade Stadium this year to a fan plaza for 2027, are meant to offer a better experience for fans and players.

“Knowing the impact that this iconic stadium has on people from all around the world, we wanted to not just make the necessary repairs to our facilities but enhance the overall look, feel and experience that this complex offers so our players, volunteers, visitors and community members can cherish their time here in a safe, world-class setting,” said Patrick Wilson, Little League president and CEO.

Improvements for this year

By the time teams arrive in late August, Howard J. Lamade Stadium will have a new roof and new protective netting around the seating area of the stadium. A brand-new, modernized sign will sit atop the area behind home plate.

Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball A new sign will be installed on the roof at Lamade Stadium.

Wilson, who became the Little League’s leader last year after more than three decades in various roles, recalls when a team from the Latin America region arrived in Williamsport in the middle of the night.

“They could barely keep their eyes open, but they just wanted to look at the stadium,” he said. “And you know that has carried with me and leaned into our mission going forward for my 30-plus years.”

A new walking path will bring fans from the main entrance to the Flagship Store near Volunteer Stadium, and widened walking paths along Borderline Road will increase pedestrian safety, according to the organization.

Fan plaza in 2027

After the tournament in August, the Little League plans to start construction on a Fan Plaza, which will be located in the area between the Flagship Store and the Pavilion.

The plaza will feature seating, shaded areas, partner and donor recognition area and opportunities “for families and fans to gather and meet people from all around the world." The 7-foot, stainless steel globe developed with the Pennsylvania College of Technology in 2025 will be featured as a centerpiece.

1 of 2 — LLI Complex 1.jpg A planned fan plaza will offer additional spaces to sit, eat and meet other fans. Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball 2 of 2 — LLI Complex 3.jpg The fan plaza is scheduled to open in 2027. Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball

“What we're targeting for that area is just more space for families to spread out, maybe grab a hot dog and a soda … before they pop back in and watch a game, either in Volunteer or Lamade Stadium,” Wilson said.

August in Williamsport

Little League seasons have started around the world, with the chance to eventually make the World Series, scheduled for Aug. 19-30.

Teams from Berwyn, Pennsylvania, and Oakley, California, are set to compete in the 2026 Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game on Aug. 29. WVIA-TV will broadcast the game live. The Wyoming Valley Challenger team from Luzerne County played in the game last year .