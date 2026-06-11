Steamtown Marathon registrations rising, NEPA running community growing

Steamtown Marathon registrations rising, NEPA running community helps runners achieve wins

Local training programs help runners accomplish their goals, big and small. As runners begin training for the Steamtown Marathon in October, they share why they love the sport amid a rise in registrations for the race.

Lackawanna County sheriff seeks criminal investigation of deputies' overtime irregularities

Lackawanna County Sheriff Mark McAndrew has asked for a criminal investigation of two deputy sheriffs who faced an internal investigation into overtime irregularities.

District Attorney Brian Gallagher confirmed he received a request for a criminal investigation from McAndrew on June 3.