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UP TO DATE

Steamtown Marathon registrations rising, NEPA running community growing

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 11, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Steamtown Marathon registrations rising, NEPA running community helps runners achieve wins

Local training programs help runners accomplish their goals, big and small. As runners begin training for the Steamtown Marathon in October, they share why they love the sport amid a rise in registrations for the race.

Lackawanna County sheriff seeks criminal investigation of deputies' overtime irregularities

Lackawanna County Sheriff Mark McAndrew has asked for a criminal investigation of two deputy sheriffs who faced an internal investigation into overtime irregularities.

District Attorney Brian Gallagher confirmed he received a request for a criminal investigation from McAndrew on June 3.

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UP TO DATE Steamtown MarathonLackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News