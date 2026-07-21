PHOTO FOCUS: St. Ann's Novena draws faithful to West Scranton for prayers and devotion

The 2026 Solemn Novena to St. Ann continues this week at St. Ann’s Basilica on St. Ann Street in West Scranton.

Photographer Aimee Dilger visited the basilica on Monday to capture people gathered to take part in the sacred tradition.

What is a novena?

Novena comes from the Latin word novem, which means nine. In Christian tradition, a novena is nine days of prayer, often to a saint in preparation for their feast day.

Who was St. Ann?

St. Ann (sometimes Anne) was the mother of Mary and grandmother of Jesus. In the Roman Catholic Church, her feast day is observed on July 26.

1 of 7 — 07202026_Ann006.jpg Tommy Killino leads the procession followed by Ronnie and Katie Kucharski during the Novena. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 7 — 07202026_Ann002.jpg father Paul Fagan blesses and gives communion to those in cars during the St Ann's Novena Monday. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 7 — 07202026_Ann003.jpg Rev. Jack Conley is the featured preacher for the annual Solemn Novena at St Ann's in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 7 — 07202026_Ann004.jpg Donna Adrian a long time parishioner kneels in prayer during the Mass on Monday. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 7 — 07202026_Ann005.jpg Rev. Paul Fagan gives parishioners in vehicles communion and blesses them with a relic during St. Ann's solemn Novena. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 7 — 07202026_Ann007.jpg Prior to the Mass on Monday parishioners stopped at the Stations of the Cross park next to the Basilica to pray. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 7 — 07202026_Ann008.jpg A woman touches the hand of St. Ann in the Grotto at the St Ann's Basilica in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

What happens at the basilica?

Each year, the basilica hosts a novena in St. Ann's honor, with nine days of prayer ending on her feast day. Thousands of worshippers visit the basilica to pray, light candles and leave their intentions.

The basilica's website recounts the history of the novena, from its origins in the 1920s through today.

What is happening this year?

The Novena began July 17 and continues through July 26.

It includes public recitation of the rosary each afternoon, daily Masses, special Masses and Masses in other languages, guest preachers and more.