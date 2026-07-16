Lawmakers pay tribute to fallen Pa. trooper Pahira, seek tighter CDL laws for non citizens

Federal and state representatives from Northeast Pennsylvania are renewing calls for tighter commercial driver's license laws following the July 1 crash that killed a state trooper in Schuylkill County.

Lackawanna Democrats elect Valonis as first female county party chairperson

Larissa Cleary Valonis, a school counselor with years of experience in political campaigns, was elected Tuesday as the new Lackawanna County Democratic Party chairperson after weeks of fury over who could vote on officers.

Non-discrimination ordinance caught in referendum battle in Luzerne County

A non-discrimination ordinance passed by Luzerne County Council in June is caught in a battle to either repeal it or put it up for a county-wide vote on whether or not to keep it. While county residents and officials trade petitions, lawsuits and challenges, the fate of the law is uncertain.