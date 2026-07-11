Nuts for Planters: Nostalgic NUTmobile visits Wilkes-Barre in honor of 120th anniversary

Northeast Pennsylvania residents are nuts for the iconic Planters NUTmobile that rolled home to Wilkes-Barre this weekend.

Planters was founded in Wilkes-Barre 120 years ago, and it’s making several stops throughout the city in celebration of the milestone.

“It's the next step is us reclaiming Planters Peanuts' history with the city of Wilkes-Barre,” said celebration organizer Thom Greco, CEO and chairperson of Wilkes-Barre Metropolitan Development.

Dozens came out Friday to see the 26-foot-long peanut on wheels at 77 E. Market St., the location of the original Planters Peanut store.

“It's the next step is us reclaiming Planters Peanuts' history with the city of Wilkes-Barre,” said celebration organizer Thom Greco, CEO and chairperson of Wilkes-Barre Metropolitan Development.



Dave Palovchak, of Swoyersville, was among the visitors. He wore Planters socks with the NUTmobile on them.

“I love history,” said Palovchak, noting he and his wife typically travel to learn about the past.

Though this time, the history is close to home.

“I got the tour in the inside, and it was pretty exciting,” he said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Dave Palovchak, of Swoyersville, dug out his Planters socks for his trip to see the NUTmobile. Dave and his wife travel and enjoy seeing historical things so made sure to see the NUTmobile in his own backyard.

The Peanutters and the NUTmobile

There are three “Peanutters” who drive the NUTmobile across the country. This year is the first all-female class.

Courtney “Coconut” Donohue, of Oriskany, N.Y., said she applied to be a Peanutter online with a creative video.

“I guess you have to be a little bit nuts to get it,” she said. “I'm very grateful to have gotten this opportunity.”

Driving the NUTmobile requires training but does not require a special license. It’s decked out in mirrors and cameras to help navigate the vehicle due to its size and shape.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News A mural inside the NUTmobile shows a history of the iconic nut through the years.

Donohue said they’ve been on the road for a little more than a month and already hit 13 states. They plan to hit 40 by the end of the year.

At Friday’s Wilkes-Barre stop, they handed out free stickers and nuts, met with visitors and gave tours of the NUTmobile.

Inside, there’s a timeline of the evolving 110-year-old Mr. Peanut mascot, a cashew closet to store materials and peanut embroidery and decor throughout.

“Being here, where Planters was founded, is amazing for us,” Donohue said. “As excited as we are to be here, it's exciting to see how excited the community is to have us.”

1 of 6 — 07102026_Peanut009.jpg Visitors of the NUTmobile took pictures with the giant nut. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 6 — 07102026_Peanut007.jpg Alexander Ostopick, 4, leaps from the NUTmobile with his mom Mkensie behind. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 6 — 07102026_Peanut004.jpg Peanutter Christina "Christinut" Domingue of Frisco, Texas, passes out peanuts and cashews to guests. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 6 — 07102026_Peanut008.jpg The Peanutters handed out nuts and stickers to those visiting the NUTmobile. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 6 — 07102026_Peanut003.jpg Mr. Peanut is seen painted on the side of the NUTmobile as guests wait to see the inside. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 6 — 07102026_Peanut001.jpg The Planters NUTmobile has arrived in Wilkes-Barre . Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

“This has always been the beginning”

Greco detailed the history of Planters. It was founded in 1906 by Italian immigrant Amedeo Obici and his partner Mario Peruzzi.

Obici first sold roasted peanuts at his fruit stand in Wilkes-Barre. The first headquarters building was at 632 S. Main St.

“This has always been the beginning,” Greco said. “We, as a nonprofit, Wilkes-Barre Metropolitan, are bringing Planters Peanuts and giving it its due and its credit about being founded here.”

The weekend celebration started at Building Blocks Learning Center on Friday morning, where Mr. Peanut met with children and families. The NUTmobile was on display Friday night trackside at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, a permanent Planters historical display will be unveiled at Peoples Security Bank and Trust, 111 E. Market St., from noon to 2 p.m. Greco said a 25-foot-tall aluminum Mr. Peanut statue for the outside of the building is under construction and is estimated to be completed by the end of the summer.

Also on Saturday and Sunday morning, Mr. Peanut will serve as a ceremonial starter of the Giants Despair Hillclimb, with a special NUTmobile appearance.

On Sunday, Mr. Peanut, the Peanutters and the NUTmobile will be at the site of one of the original Planters Peanut Shoppes at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 21 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville.

