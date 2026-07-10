EVENTFUL: Farmers market season underway in NEPA

Farmers markets bring fresh produce and meat, homemade baked goods and locally-grown flowers directly to consumers. Several opened for the season across the region, including in Downtown Pittston.

Cognetti proposes stock trade ban, term limits and other reforms to fuel campaign for Congress

Democratic congressional candidate Paige Cognetti unveiled an eight-point anti-corruption reform plan Thursday that she plans to push toward adoption if elected.

The plan, which would include a stock trade ban and term limits, marks the latest effort by the Scranton mayor to turn corruption into a leading issue as she seeks to unseat first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan in the Nov. 3 election.

Pa. lawmakers remain at a budget impasse more than a week after deadline

Pennsylvania’s divided government has yet to agree on a spending plan, making this the fifth state budget impasse in a row.