Pa. Trooper killed in line of duty laid to rest

Friends, family, law enforcement mourn a 'life cut too short' at funeral for Pa. Trooper Pahira

At his funeral Wednesday, others described state Trooper Michael Pahira Jr. as “a quiet public servant,” “a damn good cop” and “a heck of a young man.”

Lackawanna College to build presence in Southeast PA as merger receives approval

Lackawanna College will now offer more degrees as it builds a presence in Southeast Pennsylvania.

The school, based in Scranton, announced on Wednesday that it has received final approval from the U.S. Department of Education for its merger with Peirce College, an online school based in Philadelphia.