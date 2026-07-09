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UP TO DATE

Pa. Trooper killed in line of duty laid to rest

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Friends, family, law enforcement mourn a 'life cut too short' at funeral for Pa. Trooper Pahira

At his funeral Wednesday, others described state Trooper Michael Pahira Jr. as “a quiet public servant,” “a damn good cop” and “a heck of a young man.”

Lackawanna College to build presence in Southeast PA as merger receives approval

Lackawanna College will now offer more degrees as it builds a presence in Southeast Pennsylvania.

The school, based in Scranton, announced on Wednesday that it has received final approval from the U.S. Department of Education for its merger with Peirce College, an online school based in Philadelphia.

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UP TO DATE Michael PahiraPennsylvania State PoliceLackawanna College
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News