Pennsylvania State Rep. will turn breast cancer diagnosis into legislative action in Harrisburg
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Pa. Rep. Kosierowski shares good prognosis, stresses preventive care after breast cancer diagnosis
Rep. Bridget Kosierowski announced her breast cancer diagnosis in June. Now, she’s about three weeks post-operation and optimistic about her health while using her platform to encourage regular screenings.
Pa. American water, sewage disposal rates increasing again, but less than company requested
The state Public Utility Commission approved the fourth rate hike in six years for the Pennsylvania American Water Co. on Thursday.
BOOKMARKS: Pick a page-turner for summer beach trips
It’s beach read season once again!