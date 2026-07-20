Pennsylvania State Rep. will turn breast cancer diagnosis into legislative action in Harrisburg

Pa. Rep. Kosierowski shares good prognosis, stresses preventive care after breast cancer diagnosis

Rep. Bridget Kosierowski announced her breast cancer diagnosis in June. Now, she’s about three weeks post-operation and optimistic about her health while using her platform to encourage regular screenings.

Pa. American water, sewage disposal rates increasing again, but less than company requested

The state Public Utility Commission approved the fourth rate hike in six years for the Pennsylvania American Water Co. on Thursday.

BOOKMARKS: Pick a page-turner for summer beach trips

It’s beach read season once again!