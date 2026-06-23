State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski announces she has breast cancer

State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski announced Tuesday she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She posted the personal news on her official state representative Facebook page.

“I was recently diagnosed because of screening, because of early detection, and I really wanted to share this news with everybody, because I want to remind everybody how important it is to be able to have access to that kind of care,” Kosierowski, 54, said. “Early detection and cancer means a better outcome. We have cancers that we can treat and we can cure, and breast cancer sometimes is one of them.”

Kosierowski assured constituents she will continue as a representative.

“While I am fighting this breast cancer, I want you to know I will still be fighting for you. My office here in the district will be open, my office in Harrisburg is open. So, remind your girlfriends, remind your family, remind your loved ones that it takes that time to go get those screenings done. Screening saves lives.”

Kosierowski, a Democrat, won a special election in March 2019 to replace former state Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich, who died while still in office of heart surgery complications in October 2018. She won re-election in 2020, 2022 and 2024. She faces Republican Logan Lombardo in the Nov. 3 election. In the past two years she emerged as a leader in the fight to save two Scranton hospitals from closing.

Kosierowski, a registered nurse, and her husband, Joseph, helped their son, Jacob, win a four-year battle with leukemia when he was only 4 years old.

Kosierowski represents the Lackawanna County-based 114th House District. The district of the Abingtons region, part of Scranton and Dickson City borough.