100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scranton water main break leaves streets, government buildings closed as repairs continue

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published July 17, 2026 at 12:55 PM EDT
The Lackawanna County Courthouse is seen in this file photo. County officials announced Friday, July 17, 2026 that The Lackawanna County Government Center, Brixx and Gateway Buildings, Department of Health and the Courthouse are closed due to the water main break in the downtown area.
Roger DuPuis
/
WVIA News
The Lackawanna County Courthouse is seen in this file photo. County officials announced Friday, July 17, 2026 that The Lackawanna County Government Center, Brixx and Gateway Buildings, Department of Health and the Courthouse are closed due to the water main break in the downtown area.

City and Lackawanna County buildings in Scranton were shut down Friday and parts of two streets remain closed amid an ongoing water main break downtown.

This map from Pennsylania American Water's website shows the area affected by a downtown Scranton water main break as of Friday afternoon, July 17, 2026.
Pennsylania American Water
This map from Pennsylania American Water's website shows the area affected by a downtown Scranton water main break as of Friday afternoon, July 17, 2026.

Pennsylvania American Water officials on the company's website said repairs were underway as of noon.

City officials said the 400 and 500 blocks of Mulberry Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of North Washington Avenue are closed.

City Hall is closed, as is the Lackawanna County Government Center, the County Courthouse and other county buildings downtown.

The water company said it's setting up tankers at North Washington Avenue between Linden and Mulberry streets and at the Scranton Fire Department on Mulberry. Customers must bring their own containers to get drinking water, the company said.

Lackawanna County officials said all repairs are expected to be completed for the FIFA Fan Zone soccer weekend, set to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Check back for updates.
Tags
Local ScrantonLackawanna CountyPennsylvania American Water
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News