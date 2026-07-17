Scranton water main break leaves streets, government buildings closed as repairs continue

City and Lackawanna County buildings in Scranton were shut down Friday and parts of two streets remain closed amid an ongoing water main break downtown.

Pennsylania American Water This map from Pennsylania American Water's website shows the area affected by a downtown Scranton water main break as of Friday afternoon, July 17, 2026.

Pennsylvania American Water officials on the company's website said repairs were underway as of noon.

City officials said the 400 and 500 blocks of Mulberry Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of North Washington Avenue are closed.

City Hall is closed, as is the Lackawanna County Government Center, the County Courthouse and other county buildings downtown.

The water company said it's setting up tankers at North Washington Avenue between Linden and Mulberry streets and at the Scranton Fire Department on Mulberry. Customers must bring their own containers to get drinking water, the company said.

Lackawanna County officials said all repairs are expected to be completed for the FIFA Fan Zone soccer weekend, set to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Check back for updates.