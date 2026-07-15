Susquehanna County man charged in triple homicide

Susquehanna County triple-homicide suspect told police 'I killed everyone I love'

A Susquehanna County man has been charged with shooting his uncle and two friends to death Monday in Great Bend Township, according to state police.

Garrett Austin Johnson, 29, of Great Bend Township, had to be Tasered and sedated when troopers took him into custody, police said.

Pittsburgh-area lawmakers, advocates celebrate Pa. budget wins

With key bills signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro Sunday evening, the $50.8 billion Pennsylvania state budget increases funding for public education, doubles support for rape crisis centers and includes no cuts to Medicaid and little action on data center regulation.