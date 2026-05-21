EVENTFUL: Costume gala benefits Susquehanna County Historical Society's restoration project

The Susquehanna Historical Society’s building was constructed in 1907.

"Of course, it's had some work done on it, but our windows are in really tough shape,” said Bonnie Yuscavage, curator of the historical society.

The society received a $100,000 Keystone Historic Preservation Grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to update the windows.

The historical society must match that grant.

So, they're throwing an Americana Costume Party.

"We're inviting folks to come in any form of Americana dress, can be just a top hat or a scarf or a boa, or it could be full costume, however they feel, to come enjoy the fashion and the fun of Susquehanna County,” Yuscavage said.

“Window Dressing: A Gala Celebrating the Fashion of Susquehanna County in History” will be held at The Relic on Church Street in Montrose. Darrow’s Catering will provide the food. Mama Bullmoose will bring the entertainment.

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"We will be dancing like it's 1899,” she said.

Party goers are encouraged to wear a costume from their favorite period of Susquehanna County history, which includes Victorian ladies and gentlemen, soldiers, homemakers, teachers, preachers, flappers and farmers.

Yuscavage said dressing in costume is not required to attend the gala but is strongly encouraged.

The historical society will also display a few gowns from its extension collection.

Window work

The window restoration will cost around $200,000, according to the society. Owens Historic Preservation Services from Selinsgrove will fully remove the windows from the building.

They will be replaced with wood, Yuscavage said. She warns there will be some dark spots in the historical society while the work is underway.

"The lead [will be] removed, if there's any, re-glazed, re-caulked, and in some cases, parts of the frame removed because of deterioration, and they'll also be repairing our sills as well,” she said.

The society is accepting donations for the windows. Checks should be made out to the Susquehanna County Historical Society (SCHS) and mailed to 18 Monument St., Montrose, PA 18801. Please specify that the contribution is for window restoration.