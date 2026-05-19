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UP TO DATE

What to expect on Primary Election Day in NEPA

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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WVIA News

Unusual primary election features challenges to three incumbent state legislators

A half dozen contested races for state House and Senate nominations highlight the primary election ballot Tuesday in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania.

They include challenges to three incumbent state legislators, an uncommon occurrence in a primary.

Most other incumbents across the region are unopposed in the primary on Tuesday but will face challengers in the Nov. 3 general election.

BOOKMARKS: Journey into the mind with reading suggestions for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to learn and talk about mental health of all kinds.

Anyone can struggle with mental health, and the more we talk about it, the less alone we feel. Reading can provide that feeling too, wherever mental health is discussed. Whether it’s through a scientific, non-fiction book, a memoir or fictional story, representation of mental health issues helps us all to understand ourselves and others better.

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UP TO DATE 2026 Primary ElectionWilliamsportLuzerne CountyLackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News