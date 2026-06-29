'Suspicious' death under investigation

The Lackawanna County coroner is investigating a “suspicious” death following an incident in Archbald Monday morning.

Coroner Tim Rowland said his office is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man from Lackawanna County. He did not provide details aside from stating the man died in the emergency department of Geisinger Community Medical Center after an “incident” that started in Archbald early Monday.

Rowland said further details will be released when the investigation is complete.

- SARAH SCINTO