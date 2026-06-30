18-year-old shot and killed in Williamsport, two others wounded during daytime attack

Williamsport police are still looking for whoever shot and killed a teenager and wounded two other teens in the leg during a mid-afternoon attack Monday.

In a news release, police said they responded at 2:48 p.m. to the 1700 block of Memorial Avenue, where they found males, 17, 18 and 19 years old, wounded.

They were taken to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m., according to the news release. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling confirmed the 18-year-old male died but did not identify him. The conditions of the others were unavailable.

Police did not say if they have a suspect but said they are thoroughly investigating the case. Anyone with video or other information about this case is asked to call city police Agent Laura Kitko at 570-327-7558.

The shootings marked the latest in a series of serious incidents involving juveniles in the county in recent years.

The incidents include the murder of 15-year-old Ahmeen Palmer outside a TGI Friday’s in Loyalsock Township on March 2, 2024; a phsycial fight among multiple juveniles during a July 4 celebration in downtown Williamsport last year; an attempted stabbing at Lose Park in Williamsport on May 8 with the alleged stabber arrested; charges of firing a gun June 4 into an occupied structure filed against a male juvenile; and charges against a 14-year-old boy accused of slashing a 17-year-old boy June 21 with a box cutter in Jersey Shore. The victim survived.

Concerns about repeated teen violence prompted the county commissioners to organize a forum in late May to talk about prevention.