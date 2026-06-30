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18-year-old shot and killed in Williamsport, two others wounded during daytime attack

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:41 AM EDT

Williamsport police are still looking for whoever shot and killed a teenager and wounded two other teens in the leg during a mid-afternoon attack Monday.

In a news release, police said they responded at 2:48 p.m. to the 1700 block of Memorial Avenue, where they found males, 17, 18 and 19 years old, wounded.

They were taken to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m., according to the news release. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling confirmed the 18-year-old male died but did not identify him. The conditions of the others were unavailable.

Police did not say if they have a suspect but said they are thoroughly investigating the case. Anyone with video or other information about this case is asked to call city police Agent Laura Kitko at 570-327-7558.

The shootings marked the latest in a series of serious incidents involving juveniles in the county in recent years.

The incidents include the murder of 15-year-old Ahmeen Palmer outside a TGI Friday’s in Loyalsock Township on March 2, 2024; a phsycial fight among multiple juveniles during a July 4 celebration in downtown Williamsport last year; an attempted stabbing at Lose Park in Williamsport on May 8 with the alleged stabber arrested; charges of firing a gun June 4 into an occupied structure filed against a male juvenile; and charges against a 14-year-old boy accused of slashing a 17-year-old boy June 21 with a box cutter in Jersey Shore. The victim survived.

Concerns about repeated teen violence prompted the county commissioners to organize a forum in late May to talk about prevention.
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Local WilliamsportLycoming CountyAhmeen PalmerWilliamsport Bureau of Police
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News