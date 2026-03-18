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Good Natured

GOOD NATURED: Trout stocked for the season, a growing interest in girls ice hockey and more

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published March 18, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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In this month's episode of Good Natured, DiscoverNEPA's Don Jacobs tells us about his experience stocking a local lake with trout with the PA Fish and Boat Commission. The opening day of trout season is the first Saturday in April.

WVIA's Kat Bolus recently covered an event where girls tried ice hockey. The sport is becoming increasingly popular around the region following the U.S. Women's Hockey team's gold medal victory at the Winter Olympics. She also interviewed Teddy Richards, equipment manager for the U.S. Men's Hockey team, and a native of Wilkes-Barre.

And in honor of St. Patrick's Day, WVIA's Haley O'Brien tells the story of the Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band, a 30-year-old organization that is centered around music and Irish heritage. The band was back to performing at local parades and other events this year after an accident traveling home from a parade in 2025.

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Good Natured Good NaturedScrantonLackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyWilkes-Barre
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley loves storytelling through all mediums. She has experience working as a TV, radio and digital journalist. As newscast host during All Things Considered, she brings the news of the day to listeners on weekday afternoons. Sometimes she takes WVIA News on the road to broadcast live from locations like the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta. When reporting, Haley seeks out arts and culture stories and fascinating, talented people to interview about their journeys and perspectives. Check out her gardening segment, PLANT PEOPLE, in which she shares gardening stories, inspiration and tips. Have a story idea for Haley? Send her an email at <a href="mailto:haleyobrien@wvia.org">haleyobrien@wvia.org</a><br/>
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News