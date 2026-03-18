GOOD NATURED: Trout stocked for the season, a growing interest in girls ice hockey and more

In this month's episode of Good Natured, DiscoverNEPA's Don Jacobs tells us about his experience stocking a local lake with trout with the PA Fish and Boat Commission. The opening day of trout season is the first Saturday in April.

WVIA's Kat Bolus recently covered an event where girls tried ice hockey. The sport is becoming increasingly popular around the region following the U.S. Women's Hockey team's gold medal victory at the Winter Olympics. She also interviewed Teddy Richards, equipment manager for the U.S. Men's Hockey team, and a native of Wilkes-Barre.

And in honor of St. Patrick's Day, WVIA's Haley O'Brien tells the story of the Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band, a 30-year-old organization that is centered around music and Irish heritage. The band was back to performing at local parades and other events this year after an accident traveling home from a parade in 2025.