It's official: Union Pacific 'Big Boy' locomotive to make Scranton stop

Another Big Boy is coming to Northeast Pennsylvania and officials expect "tens of thousands" of visitors.

Billed as the world's largest operating steam locomotive, Union Pacific No. 4014 — also known as Big Boy for its sheer size — will be visiting Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton as part of the engine's coast-to-coast tour in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

No. 4014's visit to Steamtown will bring together two of the massive locomotives — the historic site is home to Union Pacific No. 4012, which has been on static display there for decades.

The June visit will mark the first time No. 4014 has steamed across the Mississippi River and into the Ohio Valley since it was built in Schenectady, New York, and delivered to Union Pacific Railroad in 1941, the company says.

“Union Pacific couldn’t be prouder to share this powerful piece of history with the nation and to be a part of America’s birthday celebration,” Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena said. “This tour celebrates our company’s rich 164-year history, our nation’s amazing story and the people who have helped build our great country and our railroad.”

No. 4014 is one of 25 Big Boy locomotives commissioned for the railroad, with deliveries starting in 1941. They measure 33 feet long and tip the scales at 1.2 million pounds, according to Union Pacific.

The locomotive logged over 1 million miles before being retired in 1961. The Big Boys were originally bought to haul freight to support the 1940s war effort. Union Pacific re-acquired it from a museum in 2013 and returned it to operation in 2019.

The seven other remaining Big Boys are on public display in Scranton, St. Louis, Dallas, Omaha, Denver, Green Bay and Cheyenne, Wyoming, Union Pacific says.

Union Pacific Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 is seen in Sherman Hill, Wyoming, in this July 2024 photo.

How to see 4014 in Scranton

● Steamtown will offer two public display days, on Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16. "Visitors can get up close and personal with both Big Boys, visit the Union Pacific Museum Experience car, and check out two Union Pacific special commemorative diesel engines (No. 1616 and No. 1776) on display in our core complex," Steamtown's website says.

● Timed reservations will be required because "especially massive turnout" is expected. Reservations will be available starting today, Wednesday, April 29, at 10 a.m. EDT through www.recreation.gov (though there is no entrance fee for the park, recreation.gov does charge a nonrefundable $1 service fee for each ticket).

Reservation times will range from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and all ticket holders are welcome to visit until the park closes at 5 p.m.

● Parking and pedestrian access will be restricted during the event. See more on Steamtown's Big Boy Reunion page.

● No. 4014 will remain at Steamtown June 17-30 while Union Pacific completes servicing on the locomotive. "Both Big Boys will remain on view during that time, though viewing of No. 4014 may be more distant than the up close opportunity on the public display days," Steamtown says.

As more site logistics are confirmed, there may be additional releases of tickets for some entry days and times, according to the reunion page.

On the viewing days from June 17-30, a limited amount of parking will be available in the Steamtown NHS parking lot on a first-come, first-served basis, the reunion page says.

Union Pacific website The eastern leg of Big Boy No. 4014's coast-to-coast tour starts May 25 from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Where else can you see 4014?

Big Boy officially launched its 2026 coast-to-coast tour on April 10 from downtown Sacramento, the company said.

The eight major public displays are:

● May 30 – Omaha, Nebraska (home of Union Pacific’s headquarters)

● June 3 – West Chicago, Illinois

● June 10 – Buffalo, New York

● June 15-16 – Scranton

● July 4-5 – Philadelphia

● July 9-10 – Altoona

● July 14 – Fostoria, Ohio

● July 19 – St. Louis, Missouri

In addition to the public display days, railfans can see No. 4014 in action at over four dozen whistle-stops, generally 15 to 30 minutes long.

The complete schedule can be found here.