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What to expect as Big Boy steams toward NEPA

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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ALL ABOARD: Expect crowds as Union Pacific's Big Boy steams toward NEPA this weekend

Unless you are not keeping track, you probably know the world's largest operating steam locomotive is scheduled to arrive in Northeastern Pennsylvania this weekend.

Union Pacific No. 4014 — aka Big Boy — will be making an extended stop in Scranton, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors as it poses beside fellow Big Boy No. 4012, which has been on static display at Steamtown National Historic Site for decades.

Top U.S. labor official visits LCCC and touts private sector job growth under Trump

With the nation’s unemployment rate relatively steady since President Donald Trump returned to office, acting U.S. Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling focused on private sector job growth during a local visit Thursday.

At Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke, Sonderling called the growth “tremendous.” He credited Trump for following through on a promise “to right-size the federal government and increase the private sector.”

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UP TO DATE Union Pacific Big BoySteamtown National Historic SiteLuzerne County Community College
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News