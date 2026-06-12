What to expect as Big Boy steams toward NEPA

ALL ABOARD: Expect crowds as Union Pacific's Big Boy steams toward NEPA this weekend

Unless you are not keeping track, you probably know the world's largest operating steam locomotive is scheduled to arrive in Northeastern Pennsylvania this weekend.

Union Pacific No. 4014 — aka Big Boy — will be making an extended stop in Scranton, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors as it poses beside fellow Big Boy No. 4012, which has been on static display at Steamtown National Historic Site for decades.

Top U.S. labor official visits LCCC and touts private sector job growth under Trump

With the nation’s unemployment rate relatively steady since President Donald Trump returned to office, acting U.S. Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling focused on private sector job growth during a local visit Thursday.

At Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke, Sonderling called the growth “tremendous.” He credited Trump for following through on a promise “to right-size the federal government and increase the private sector.”