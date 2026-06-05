Crestwood, Abington Heights, Scranton Prep in the mix at state lacrosse quarterfinals

Roger and Bob met via Zoom this week to talk about the upcoming boys and girls lacrosse state quarterfinals in Emmaus, with three local teams in play: Crestwood’s girls, and the boys from Abington Heights and Scranton Prep.

Bob also talks with soccer star Christian Pulisic about his parents -- themselves former soccer players -- and about being “Captain America” for Team USA ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

* Bob Ide is an assistant coach for Scranton Prep lacrosse.