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Sports Voices

Crestwood, Abington Heights, Scranton Prep in the mix at state lacrosse quarterfinals

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published June 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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Roger and Bob met via Zoom this week to talk about the upcoming boys and girls lacrosse state quarterfinals in Emmaus, with three local teams in play: Crestwood’s girls, and the boys from Abington Heights and Scranton Prep.

Bob also talks with soccer star Christian Pulisic about his parents -- themselves former soccer players -- and about being “Captain America” for Team USA ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

* Bob Ide is an assistant coach for Scranton Prep lacrosse.

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Sports Voices Sports VoicesHigh school sportsFOX56Bob IdeCrestwood School DistrictAbington HeightsScranton PrepLacrosseSoccerWorld Cup 2026Christian Pulisic
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News