Triple play: Three Lackawanna County softball teams compete for state titles this week

BEYOND THE SCOREBOARD

An occasional sports feature highlighting the unique stories of local athletes and coaches.

Three Lackawanna County softball teams head to Penn State this week with the same goal: bringing a state championship home.

Coaches and players at the three schools — Abington Heights, Holy Cross and Valley View — say the opportunity showcases the talent on area fields. Each team won its class’s PIAA Division II titles.

“I think the coaching and the players that we have in the Lackawanna League … are just unmatched. I mean, we go out, and we talk all the time about it, that we are better as teams because of the level of play that we experience on a regular basis,” said Holy Cross Coach Joe Ross. “It's like a big family with softball in the Lackawanna League.”

A fourth school, Mid Valley, was one game away from a state championship game, losing in the semifinals to defending state champion Pine Grove Area of Schuylkill County.

Many of the girls who will play at Nittany Lion Softball Park this week grew up running the bases at small neighborhood fields. They played T-ball, coach pitch and all-stars.

“We all know each other. We're all friends with each other, we all played together,” said Eva Kane, who plays second base for Abington Heights. “It's so much fun that we all get to experience it.”

At three fields across the county on Tuesday, the teams prepped for their opponents. They ran defensive drills, prepped for bunts and chased pop flies.

Warm afternoon sun beat down on dusty infields. By Friday afternoon, each team hopes to be seeing gold.

Valley View

Valley View has been in this position before: the nerves, the anticipation — and the Cougars hope, the feeling of victory.

The team from Archbald hopes for back-to-back 4A state championships, facing Blackhawk from Beaver County on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

“It feels like not even real, because we did the same thing last year,” said senior Abbi Call, the team’s Clemson University-bound pitcher. “Just being able to do it again, especially with this group of girls, it just means a lot.”

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Valley View pitcher Abbi Call, center, practices on Tuesday.

The Cougars, with a 23-3 record, practiced how to respond to bunts and other plays. Head coach Mia Wascura, in her third year, said consistent practice yields results.

“We practice it, we know it, it becomes muscle memory,” she said. “We make adjustments, we play, and we move on to the next day.”

Teammates credit the bonds with each other for their hard work, on and off the field.

“I just think our team's special, because we were always together,” said senior Nevaeh Evans, who plays first base. “We play together, we're every single day practicing games… we're special as a team together.”

Pre-game plans included a pool party — since the Cougars won after they had a pool party last year — and plenty of rest.

“It's something you prepare for for so long. There's no better feeling than winning it,” senior centerfielder Zoie Krupovich said.

She and her teammates are also excited to see how their local competitors do.

“They're working just as hard to get there as well. I'm really proud of Abington, Holy Cross for making it there, and for the first time in their history ever,” Zoie said.

Holy Cross

The Crusaders, with a 21-3 record, went back to the basics on Tuesday. After learning about travel plans for Thursday’s game, players stretched and played catch at the University of Scranton field.

The Diocese of Scranton school formed in 2007 with the merger of Bishop Hannan and Bishop O'Hara high schools. This is their first trip to the state championship.

Joe Ross, who has led the team for a decade, credits the players’ resiliency.

“They really just come and play, and they respond to adversity well,” Ross said.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Holy Cross softball Coach Joe Ross speaks to the team at practice on Tuesday.

Senior pitcher Ava Schmidt, who will play at Moravian University, has led the Crusaders this spring.

“It's really exciting. I don't think any of us expected to get this far,” she said. “We thought we were going to have a good season, but no one expected to get all the way here, so it's really exciting.”

Holy Cross will take on Union Area of Lawrence County on Thursday at 4 p.m. for the Class 1A title.

Regardless of the outcome, close bonds will remain.

“We had a lot of ups and downs, but we're just a really strong team,” said Peyton Graboske, who will play for Bloomsburg University. “We're like all best friends.”

Abington Heights

The late afternoon sun made for a hot practice at Hillside Park in South Abington Twp. for Abington Heights.

The Comets, 24-1, will face Shaler of Allegheny County at 11 a.m. Thursday. Seniors hope to make it back to Clarks Summit in time for that evening’s graduation — with gold medals around their necks.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Eva Kane of Abington Heights bats during practice on Tuesday.

Junior pitcher Adrianna Condrad, who plans to play for Syracuse University, said her team gives her confidence.

“I don't think as a pitcher I could ask for a better team to have,” she said. “There's not many errors this year, and that just shows as a team they really have my back whenever I'm on the mound.”

Isabella DeRiggi plays shortstop and said the team has put in extra work for playoffs.

“Everyone really sincerely wants each other to do good, and we always just pick each other up,” the senior said. “No matter what happens, we're going to have a lot of fun.”

Abington Heights coach John Kelly has led the team for 26 years. Not only do his players work hard — they believe in each other, he said.

“This group is really tight. They really care about each other, and they want to do well for not only themselves but for the team,” he said.

He knows that future Comets, Cougars or Crusaders will be watching this week.

“It's good for them to see our girls, and to see the excitement, and what softball could bring,” Kelly said. “It's a great sport. I love this game, and I’m just happy for our girls, and hopefully it filters down to the younger girls that they want to be part of it someday.”

Other games

Outside of Lackawnna County, other teams in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania hope for gold this week.

Pine Grove Area softball will play Sharon for the 3A championship on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

In baseball, Southern Columbia will play Mercyhurst Prep for the 2A championship on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.