100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Cancer respite center to open in the Poconos in fall 2027

By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published July 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lydia McFarlane
/
WVIA News

Federal government withdraws appeal for Pa. ICE detention centers

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office announced that the federal Department of Homeland Security withdrew its appeal of the Shapiro Administration’s administrative orders that forbid DHS from using the water or sewer infrastructure needed to convert warehouses in Berks and Schuylkill counties into immigration detention centers.

Little League softball, baseball tournaments bring national attention, economic boom to Luzerne County

The East Region Junior Little League Softball Championship starts Thursday in Nanticoke. The Pennsylvania State Major Baseball Tournament starts Monday in Jenkins Twp.

Woodloch Resort partnering with For Pete's Sake on Pike County cancer respite center

For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation and Woodloch Resort have teamed up to create a cancer respite center set to open on Woodloch's Pike County property in the fall of 2027.

Pa. Medicaid now covers abortion as pro-life groups pledge to fight

Medicaid health insurance in Pennsylvania will cover abortion services starting this month. The change follows a court ruling earlier this year that said a state ban on Medicaid coverage for abortion was unconstitutional. That decision is being appealed.

Provision in Pa. state budget will help protect against SNAP theft

A small provision in this year’s state budget could make a big difference in cutting down on the theft of SNAP benefits.

Rape crisis center funding in state budget

Governor Josh Shapiro visited the YWCA for Carlisle and Cumberland County on Monday. He highlighted nearly doubled state funding for rape crisis centers included in this year’s approved budget.

Tags
UP TO DATE PoconosPike CountyFor Pete's Sake Woodloch Resort Cancer centerCancer treatment SNAP benefitsMedicaidAbortionICEICE Detention CenterSchuylkill CountyGov. Josh ShapiroDepartment of Homeland SecurityPennsylvania BudgetLuzerne CountyLittle LeagueSoftballBaseballJenkins TownshipNanticoke
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She became the team’s dedicated healthcare reporter. Her beat covers hospitals, mental health, policy and most importantly, people.
See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News