Cancer respite center to open in the Poconos in fall 2027

Federal government withdraws appeal for Pa. ICE detention centers

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office announced that the federal Department of Homeland Security withdrew its appeal of the Shapiro Administration’s administrative orders that forbid DHS from using the water or sewer infrastructure needed to convert warehouses in Berks and Schuylkill counties into immigration detention centers.

Little League softball, baseball tournaments bring national attention, economic boom to Luzerne County

The East Region Junior Little League Softball Championship starts Thursday in Nanticoke. The Pennsylvania State Major Baseball Tournament starts Monday in Jenkins Twp.

Woodloch Resort partnering with For Pete's Sake on Pike County cancer respite center

For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation and Woodloch Resort have teamed up to create a cancer respite center set to open on Woodloch's Pike County property in the fall of 2027.

Pa. Medicaid now covers abortion as pro-life groups pledge to fight

Medicaid health insurance in Pennsylvania will cover abortion services starting this month. The change follows a court ruling earlier this year that said a state ban on Medicaid coverage for abortion was unconstitutional. That decision is being appealed.

Provision in Pa. state budget will help protect against SNAP theft

A small provision in this year’s state budget could make a big difference in cutting down on the theft of SNAP benefits.

Rape crisis center funding in state budget

Governor Josh Shapiro visited the YWCA for Carlisle and Cumberland County on Monday. He highlighted nearly doubled state funding for rape crisis centers included in this year’s approved budget.