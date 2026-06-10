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ICE detainee who spoke out about conditions punished, transferred

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 10, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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ICE detainee who spoke out about conditions in Moshannon was punished, transferred

An ICE detainee was put in solitary confinement, then transferred out of state after the private contractor that runs a Pennsylvania detention center claimed he encouraged others to refuse meals to protest conditions, a report obtained by Spotlight PA and WITF reveals.

UPMC lays off 200 workers, cuts another 300 open positions

UPMC laid off 200 workers and eliminated 300 vacant positions Tuesday. The health system said the cuts were part of a routine labor force realignment and affected non-clinical positions.

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Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News