U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

ICE says a federal immigration judge said Nasario Damian Contreras, 45, had to go back to his native Mexico in February 2023, but he opened and operated three Lackawanna County restaurants.
ICE took restaurant owner Nasario Damian Contreras, a native of Mexico, into custody last Tuesday outside Isabella's Restaurant in Jefferson Twp., part of the North Pocono region in Lackawanna County.
“No Vamos a Quedarnos en Silencio”: Protesta en Hazleton Exige Acción ante Desapariciones de InmigrantesLos manifestantes alzan sus voces para llamar la atención sobre los problemas de inmigración en la ciudad de Hazleton el jueves por la tarde.
Organized by Make the Road Pennsylvania, Thursday's event in Hazleton aimed to raise awareness, demand accountability and remind the immigrant community that they are not alone.
Today, inmates care for other inmates at the end of their lives at SCI Waymart. And in Scranton, a new garden appeals to more senses than sight.
ICE says three Mexican nationals and a citizen of the Dominican Republic were illegally working in the United States. They were taken into custody at Wyoming Valley Pallets Inc. in Exeter.
ICE arrested three employees of a Honesdale restaurant late last week. And a ketamine clinic in Luzerne County hopes to reduce stigma around medical use of the drug.
On Facebook, Sam and ToniAnn Skiriotis, who operate Elegante Restaurant & Pizzeria in the Wayne County borough at the edge of the Poconos, say they thought all three were in the U.S. legally.