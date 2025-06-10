100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Prison inmates care for fellow inmates with hospice training

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Inmate hospice care at SCI Waymart

At SCI Waymart, specially-trained inmates care for fellow inmates at the end of their lives.

Sensory garden growing in Scranton

A new garden in Scranton isn’t just a pretty sight - it appeals to all of the senses for anyone struggling with vision.

ICE arrests four in Luzerne County

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say the agency arrested four undocumented migrants who were working illegally at a Luzerne County business.

Amazon Web Services to build data centers in Luzerne, Bucks counties

And Amazon Web Services will invest at least $20 billion to open data centers in Luzerne and Bucks counties and other unnamed Pennsylvania sites.

Sarah Scinto
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
