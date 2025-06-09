100 WVIA Way
Amazon Web Services to open data centers in Luzerne, Bucks counties

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published June 9, 2025 at 11:20 AM EDT
Amazon Web Services will open two data centers, including one in Luzerne County, with plans to open more, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Monday.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Amazon Web Services will open two Pennsylvania data centers, including one in Luzerne County, with plans to open more, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced today.

Shapiro said the data center near the nuclear power plant in Salem Twp. and another in Bucks County will produce thousands of jobs.

The two projects will create 1,250 permanent jobs and thousands of construction jobs, Amazon official Kevin Miller said.

The company plans to invest $20 billion in Pennsylvania, according to Miller. Shapiro said that’s the largest investment in the state in its history.

Amazon will create training for the centers at local colleges and develop programs for students from kindergarten to 12th grade, Miller said.

Amazon will also establish a $250,000 community fund to match grants of up to $10,000 for STEM training, company vice president Shannon Kellogg said.

“We are proud to call Pennsylvania our partner and our newest home, Kellogg said.

Check back for updates.
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

