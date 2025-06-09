Amazon Web Services to open data centers in Luzerne, Bucks counties

Amazon Web Services will open two Pennsylvania data centers, including one in Luzerne County, with plans to open more, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced today.

Shapiro said the data center near the nuclear power plant in Salem Twp. and another in Bucks County will produce thousands of jobs.

The two projects will create 1,250 permanent jobs and thousands of construction jobs, Amazon official Kevin Miller said.

The company plans to invest $20 billion in Pennsylvania, according to Miller. Shapiro said that’s the largest investment in the state in its history.

Amazon will create training for the centers at local colleges and develop programs for students from kindergarten to 12th grade, Miller said.

Amazon will also establish a $250,000 community fund to match grants of up to $10,000 for STEM training, company vice president Shannon Kellogg said.

“We are proud to call Pennsylvania our partner and our newest home, Kellogg said.

Check back for updates.