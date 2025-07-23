ICE arrests co-owner of three NEPA restaurants

It's Wednesday, July 23, and there is a lot going on today.

ICE arrests co-owner of three Lackawanna County restaurants

The family of a Lackawanna County restaurant owner is hoping for the best now that immigration agents have him in custody.

WVIA’s Borys Krawczeniuk talks with the family of Nasario Damian Contreras about what happened.

Low Cut Connie frontman, Luzerne County Manager speak out on cancelled concert

The lead singer for Philadelphia rock band Low Cut Connie and Luzerne County’s manager are speaking out in detail about the county’s decision to cut the band from a popular free concert series.

Wayne County man, 100, honored for his service during World War II

Almost 80 years after the end of World War II, Sgt. Joseph Drake received the Congressional Gold Medal on June 26.

The 100-year-old Hawley resident is one of only five living Army rangers who fought in the war.

Go Baby Go: King's College reflects on nearly two years of providing free cars to children with disabilities

King’s College started a chapter of Go Baby Go in August of 2023. Since then, they’ve provided numerous families with customized cars to assist their children with mobility limitations.