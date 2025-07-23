100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

ICE arrests co-owner of three NEPA restaurants

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
It's Wednesday, July 23, and there is a lot going on today.

ICE arrests co-owner of three Lackawanna County restaurants

 The family of a Lackawanna County restaurant owner is hoping for the best now that immigration agents have him in custody.
WVIA’s Borys Krawczeniuk talks with the family of Nasario Damian Contreras about what happened.

Low Cut Connie frontman, Luzerne County Manager speak out on cancelled concert

The lead singer for Philadelphia rock band Low Cut Connie and Luzerne County’s manager are speaking out in detail about the county’s decision to cut the band from a popular free concert series.

Wayne County man, 100, honored for his service during World War II

Almost 80 years after the end of World War II, Sgt. Joseph Drake received the Congressional Gold Medal on June 26.

The 100-year-old Hawley resident is one of only five living Army rangers who fought in the war.

Go Baby Go: King's College reflects on nearly two years of providing free cars to children with disabilities

King’s College started a chapter of Go Baby Go in August of 2023. Since then, they’ve provided numerous families with customized cars to assist their children with mobility limitations.

UP TO DATE Wilkes-BarreRomilda CrocamoLow Cut ConnieICEU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementNasario Damian ContrerasIsabella's EateryLackawanna CountyLeonor's EateryNorth PoconoDamian's EateryWayne CountyHawleyArmy RangersWorld War IIGo Baby GoKing's CollegeLuzerne County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
