Meuser: DHS drops plans for immigration centers in Schuylkill, Berks counties

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has dropped plans to open immigration detention centers in Schuylkill and Berks counties, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said today.

“My office has been informed directly that DHS, under the leadership of Secretary Markwayne Mullin, has advanced immigration enforcement plans that will not include the proposed detention or processing centers in Berks or Schuylkill counties,” Meuser said in a statement.

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