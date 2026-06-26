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Meuser: DHS drops plans for immigration centers in Schuylkill, Berks counties

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published June 26, 2026 at 12:13 PM EDT
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to open a 7,500-bed immigrant detention center in the former Big Lots warehouse in Tremont Twp., Schuylkill County
Ron Andruscavage
/
WVIA News
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement planned to open a 7,500-bed immigrant detention center in the former Big Lots warehouse in Tremont Twp., Schuylkill County.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has dropped plans to open immigration detention centers in Schuylkill and Berks counties, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said today.

“My office has been informed directly that DHS, under the leadership of Secretary Markwayne Mullin, has advanced immigration enforcement plans that will not include the proposed detention or processing centers in Berks or Schuylkill counties,” Meuser said in a statement.

Check back for updates.

Read more immigration coverage here.
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Local ImmigrationDepartment of Homeland SecurityICEU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementDan Meuser
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
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